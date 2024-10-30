Linkin Park to perform at the League of Legends World Championship

HQ

Considering Linkin Park performed the League of Legends Worlds 2024 anthem, a song known as Heavy is the Crown, it's not exactly a massive surprise that Riot Games has also tapped the rap-rock band to perform at the opening ceremony for the grand finals this weekend.

On November 2 from 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET, we can expect the new version of Linkin Park to appear at London's O2 Arena with Emily Armstrong as the lead vocalist replacing the late Chester Bennington. The exact setlist for Linkin Park has yet to be confirmed, but no doubt Heavy is the Crown will feature significantly.

As for the other performers planned, Ashnikko, Mars Atlas (Forts), and Tiffany Aris will also be present.