Linkin Park to debut new remix at the Champions League Final Kick Off Show on May 31

HQ

In recent years, UEFA has adopted the habit of turning sports into a global spectacle, in the "American way", and the Champions League final on May 31, one of the most followed football games of the year, will have a special music show by American rock band Linkin Park.

The band released today a preview of what they will bring to the "UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi" (sic): a remix of the band's old riffs (like Numb) with "the sights and sounds of the UEFA Champions League". Oh boy.

Linkin Park rose to prominence in the early 2000s as an alternative rock band lead by vocalist Chester Bennington, who died by suicide in 2017. But in 2024, the band returned with new vocalist Emily Armstrong, releasing their first album since 2017, From Zero, and kicking off an ongoing worldwide tour.

The Champions League final will be on May 31, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Bayern's home, which plays the quarter-final second leg tonight against Inter.