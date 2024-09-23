Linkin Park tapped as League of Legends Worlds 2024 anthem artist

HQ

Every year, we can expect Riot Games to have spent some pennies to bring in a rather high-profile name in the music world to create and perform an anthem to introduce and headline the League of Legends Worlds tournament. With that event getting ever closer, we've now been told who is the artist behind this year's song.

The recently re-formed metal band Linkin Park are set to put their signature spin on the 2024 Worlds anthem, in a song that is dubbed "Heavy is the Crown". While a snippet of the song has already been shared (and can be seen below), we can look forward to the full music video debuting tomorrow, September 24 at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Are you looking forward to seeing Linkin Park and their new lead singer Emily Armstrong performing this song?