Linkin Park reveals new lead singer and announces upcoming album

When Chester Bennington sadly passed away in 2017, it seemed like it was the end of the road for rap-rock band Linkin Park, all since it had lost its iconic frontman. However, yesterday it was revealed that this won't be the case, as the band is reuniting and has found a new lead singer too.

It will be Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong that is taking over the duties that Bennington was formerly known for, and with this announcement in mind, Linkin Park has also revealed a new album called From Zero. This album will be performed on tour around the world and on top of that, we've seen an early performance of one of its new songs, The Emptiness Machine.

For anyone still curious about how Armstrong will tackle some of the band's more iconic songs, you can see a snippet of Numb performed during the announcement show yesterday too.

