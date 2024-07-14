Link is playable in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

HQ

The thing that created the most headlines when Nintendo announced the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom last month was that Zelda is set to be the main character. Turns out, she'll have to share the spotlight after all.

The American Entertainment Software Rating Board, better known as ESRB, has given The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom the age-rating E 10+, and the description reveals that Link will be playable in the game. Unlike Zelda, he'll use his sword and arrows to defeat enemies.

We're not told how the game will be split between them, but the ESRB rarely mentions stuff like this if it's just for a short moment.

Do you think it's okay that both Zelda and Link will be playable in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, or were you hoping that the princess would be the only one?