news
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Link and Ganon clash in Lego The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time set

The latest collaboration between Lego and Nintendo will debut in March.

The next stage of Lego's partnership with Nintendo has been revealed, as now a new set that slots into The Legend of Zelda collection has been revealed. This is a set based on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and it depicts the famous Final Battle between Link, Zelda, and Ganon, all at the latter's ruined castle.

Spanning a grand total of 1,003 pieces, this set features a collection of interactive elements that includes hidden treasures and a transparent fairy Navi, all on top of three minifigures of Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf too.

As for what to expect from the set, Lego describes it as the following: "The set captures the drama and intensity of the final confrontation with a crumbling castle tower and rubble concealing three Recovery Hearts. At the push of a button, the ruins erupt as the lid mechanic bursts open and Ganondorf rises from the debris, ready for battle."

Available for pre-order today, the set will officially launch on March 1 all for the price of £99.99/€119.99. It's not a massive set, as it only stands 17 cm tall, 29 cm wide, and 18 cm deep.

Will you be snagging this set to accompany your Great Deku Tree set?

