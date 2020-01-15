Cookies

Linedock shows off all-new battery solution for MacBook Pro

We get a first look at the new model Linedock battery that helps keep your MacBook going with an extra full charge.

The Linedock is a super slim and compact alternative solution to keeping your MacBook Pro charged for longer, giving you more ports to increase productivity all without removing any of your workspace.

The slim design connects to the bottom of your MacBook using a 2-way USB-C connector that comes included with the device. This model also features up to 2TB of SSD storage, 2 HDMI ports, 3 USB slots and two SD card slots so that you can maximise the usage of your laptop.

The latest model which was shown off at CES will fit a 16" MacBook and is due for release in March.

