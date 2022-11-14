Lineage and Guild Wars creators announce LLL, a new MMO shooter

Korean studio and publisher NCsoft is best known in the industry as the creator of the Lineage and Guild Wars series, titles that laid the foundations for the massively multiplayer role-playing genre. And with their sights set on the online service once again, they have announced their new project, which they claim will be "a trailblazer project", called LLL.

LLL is a sci-fi MMO shooter that moves away from the "shooter looter" and battle royale models that have been dominating the multiplayer scene of late to offer an open world experience by incorporating systems from their previous titles into a new IP and creating an alternate universe, according to project director Seeder Jaehyun Bae in a blog post from the studio's blog</a>.

"LLL is a sci-fi game, but it can also be seen as a game that falls under a sub-genre of alternative history. It takes place in a world that started with the idea that the history we know progressed differently due to a particular event in the past. In LLL, a devastated Seoul, the 10th century Byzantine Empire, and the 23rd century are all blended together in the same lore."

In addition to LLL, NCsoft has partnered with Sony and Guerrilla to develop the MMORPG project in the Horizon: Zero Dawn universe that was recently announced, so we'll have to follow the studio's work on both projects closely.

You can get a sneak peek of the game and gameplay in the studio's extensive video below.