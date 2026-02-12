American skier Lindsey Vonn undergoes third surgery in her leg

HQ

Lindsey Vonn posted a new message on Instagram four days after her fall at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, where she fractured her tibia. The 41-year-old American skier has undergone now three surgeries, and they have been successful.

"Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I'm making progress and while it is slow, I know I'll be ok", she posted. "Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world.

Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for."

Vonn said in a previous post that her previous injuries, including a torn ACL nine days before her event at the Games, had nothing to do with her fall, and wished that her story was used as an example to inspire people to never stop pursuing their dreams.

Her decision to participate in the downhill race was seen by some people as irresponsible, as she risked an even bigger injury if she skied with her knee injury. What do you think?