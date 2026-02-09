Lindsey Vonn has undergone two operations following her fall at the Olympic Games

HQ

Lindsey Vonn, the most decorated female skier of all-time, had a double surgery on her leg after her serious crash on Sunday morning, when she lost control and flew in the air only 13 seconds after starting her descent. She fractured her leg, and according to new Reuters sources, she had to undergo two operations, which will help her stabilise and prevent complications linked to swelling and blood flow.

Vonn decided to compete nine days after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, a feat that was praised by some, but also criticised by others, deeming it too risky and an irresponsibility, firstly for herself, but also for those who may have her as a role model.

According to Reuters, the US ski and snowboard team chose a hospital in Treviso, 125 km/80 miles from Cortina d'Ampezzo, Ca' Foncello Hospital, because of their neurosurgery department. "In the afternoon, she underwent orthopaedic surgery to stabilise the fracture sustained in her left leg", said the hospital, who did not mention a second operation.

The team has not sent a new statement following the brief message on Sunday afternoon, where they said that Vonn was "in stable condition and in good hands".