Lindsay Lohan takes aim at Mariah Carey's Queen of Christmas crown with Netflix's Our Little Secret

The undisputed Queen of Christmas is still Mariah Carey. Now that October is almost over, it's nearly that time when the pop star thaws out and we start hearing her iconic music on radio stations absolutely everywhere, absolutely all of the time. Lately however, one person has been looking to contend for this crown, as following her resurgence to the limelight we've seen actress Lindsay Lohan appearing in holiday-themed films for Netflix, the next of which will arrive in late November.

It's called Our Little Secret and is a comedy that revolves around two exes that really don't get along as they are tasked with spending Christmas together upon discovering that their new partners are actually siblings. Awkward!

The official plot synopsis states: "Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings."

With Our Little Secret debuting on Netflix on November 27, you can see the trailer for the film below.