Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite in this teaser for Freakier Friday

The premiere of the sequel to the hit comedy Freaky Friday is getting closer, and now Disney has released the first teaser featuring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Both, of course, are reprising their respective roles from the previous film and once again find themselves swapping bodies. But this time, it's not just mother and daughter who are affected—when even more family members get caught up in the chaos, the confusion reaches new heights.

Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra and is based on Mary Rodgers' book of the same name. In addition to Lohan and Curtis, the cast includes Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon.

For Lohan, Freakier Friday marks yet another step in her long journey to rebuild her once severely damaged career. After the somewhat unexpected success of Irish Wish last Christmas, there's a good chance this could be another hit for the actress, who seems to be going from strength to strength. Which, of course, is great for her. Check out the teaser below.

Are you looking forward to Freakier Friday? What do you think of the previous film, or do you perhaps prefer the original from the '70s?