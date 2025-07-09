Linda Yaccarino is stepping down as the CEO of X

HQ

When Elon Musk bought Twitter and renamed it X, one of the initial decisions made was to bring in Linda Yaccarino as the CEO of the company. Despite Musk clearly being the face of X and driving many decisions that have been made on the platform, the boss in the boardroom is Yaccarino, or rather was.

The executive has decided to step down from her role at the helm of X. In a statement posted on the social media platform, Yaccarino explains the decision as the following:

"When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.

"I'm incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable."

As for what's next for X remains unclear as no replacement for the CEO position has been named as of writing.