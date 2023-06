Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, Robert Englund, Sean Astin and more. There hasn't exactly been a lack of stars from the 80s in Stranger Things, but the show's final season will end by including what might be its biggest yet.

Arnold Schwarzenegger joined Netflix' Tudum stream to announce that fellow the Terminator star Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of Stranger Things 5. Neither of them wanted to say if she'll be good or bad, so we'll just have to wait and see for a long time.