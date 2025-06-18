Linda Hamilton is back - fighting aliens in Osiris

HQ

Terminator star Linda Hamilton has previously said she wouldn't do any more tough guy roles, but despite this she now appears in the new sci-fi flick Osiris as Anya, a woman kidnapped by aliens 30 years ago.

Along with a group of special forces soldiers who are kidnapped from Earth and wake up aboard the same ship, they decide to fight back to stop the (obviously) evil aliens who plan to use humans as food.

The film, directed by William Kaufman (Sinners and Saints, Jarhead 3), mixes practical effects with high-octane action, and despite its modest budget, actually looks pretty good. The cast also includes Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, LaMonica Garrett, Michael Irby, Linds Edwards and Jarren Mitchell.

Not exactly heavyweights, but that's hardly necessary when the film is primarily about aliens. The film is unlikely to appear in international cinemas, but via streaming or VOD it will probably be possible to see the film eventually. Osiris premieres in the US on 25 July. Check out the trailer below.