LinceWorks is closing down

The developer behind the Aragami series, LinceWorks has announced that it will be closing down and stopping development on new projects effective this April.

As noted in a new statement, the game developer has said that an economically challenging few years has led to the decision, and that while it was making headway in its new company direction and IP production, it has simply run out of time.

"The last couple of years have been particularly difficult as we shifted towards the development of new IPs and a new course for the company. We were ambitious about what we wanted to achieve as a studio, but sadly, although we made good progress, the economic context was not favourable and we ran out of time."

LinceWorks continued: "It breaks our hearts to know that all the work we have done for the past year will ultimately not come to a completion."

The developer has confirmed however that Aragami and Aragami 2 will remain available on all platforms and the online co-op part of the game will continue to be accessible.