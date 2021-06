In the sequel to the ninja game Aragami, we get to continue as a ninja (duh!) on secret missions. Judging by the video that was revealed, stealth is still the focus, a third-person perspective and looks very promising. The user interface looks improved and there seems to be no shortage on missions to take on for the protagonist.

Aragami 2 looks dark, violent and exciting and launches September 17 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.