Limited Sea of Thieves item raises over $114,000 for children's charity

Rare has revealed that it has raised a whopping $114,841.48 for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity through the sale of a time-limed Sails of Hope item in Sea of Thieves. The sails, which were on sale between February 18 and March 17, featured a heart in the centre and were decorated with streaks of blue, pink, and red (you can view them in the image below).

This isn't the first charitable effort to be seen within Sea of Thieves. Last February Rare was able to raise $76,000 for SpecialEffect, a UK charity that helps physically disabled and vulnerable people with using technology and playing video games. This figure was also raised by the sale of a time-limited sail within the game, with this one being titled the Noble Pathfinder Sails.