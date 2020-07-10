Cookies

news

Limited Run plans dozens of physical releases for Switch, PS4... and Game Boy Color!

A broad selection of titles is getting boxed up by Limited Run in the near future.

Every name on the list down below is getting a physical release in the near future. We're talking about games from different genres and ages, created by developers from the East and the West. They all have one thing in common, though: Limited Run Games will wrap them inside a box.

The Secret of Monkey Island 30th Anniversary Anthology is just one of the many surprises announced yesterday during the LRG3 livestream. You'll see some unreleased games like Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, More River City Girls, and Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, recent hits like Gris or My Friend Pedro, and classics like Star Wars Episode I: Racer or Shantae.

Dozens of games that you would normally consider unlikely to get printed are coming this year. The vast majority will launch for Nintendo Switch and/or PlayStation 4. There are also a few for PC and even one for PS Vita. But the biggest surprise, however, is two reprints for Game Boy Color. Take a look.


  • A Boy and His Blob (PS4) — September 2020

  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Switch, PS4) — TBD

  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Switch, PS4) — TBD

  • Carrion (Switch) — TBD*

  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection (Switch, PS4) — Q3 2020

  • Demon Turf (Switch) — TBD

  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves (PS4) — July 2020

  • Grandia HD Collection (Switch) — August 7, 2020

  • GRIS (Switch) — TBD*

  • Katana Zero (Switch) — November 2020

  • Kunai (Switch) — July 8, 2020*

  • MegaDimension Neptunia VII (Switch) — July 28, 2020*

  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Switch, PS4) — August 28, 2020

  • My Friend Pedro (PS4) — TBD*

  • Observer (Switch) — TBD*

  • Papers, Please (Vita) — July 24, 2020

  • PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) — TBD

  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Switch, PS4) — July 24, 2020

  • More River City Girls — Details TBD

  • Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Switch, PS4) — TBD

  • Shantae (Switch, GameBoy Color) — September 2020

  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge (Switch) — September 2020

  • Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (PSVR) — July 31, 2020

  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer (Switch, PS4, PC) — July 10, 2020

  • Super Meat Boy Forever (Switch, PS4) — TBD

  • The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (Switch) — July 21, 2020*

  • The Mummy Demastered (Switch, PS4) — July 31, 2020

  • The Secret of Monkey Island 30th Anniversary Anthology (PC) — October 2020

  • To The Moon (Switch) — Q4 2020

  • TowerFall Ascension (Switch) — Q3 2020

  • Trover Saves the Universe (Switch) — Q4 2020

  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Switch) — TBD*

  • Xtreme Sports (Switch, GameBoy Color) — October 2020

  • Ys Origin (Switch) — July 8, 2020*

