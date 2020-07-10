Limited Run plans dozens of physical releases for Switch, PS4... and Game Boy Color!

You're watching Advertisements

Every name on the list down below is getting a physical release in the near future. We're talking about games from different genres and ages, created by developers from the East and the West. They all have one thing in common, though: Limited Run Games will wrap them inside a box.

The Secret of Monkey Island 30th Anniversary Anthology is just one of the many surprises announced yesterday during the LRG3 livestream. You'll see some unreleased games like Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, More River City Girls, and Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, recent hits like Gris or My Friend Pedro, and classics like Star Wars Episode I: Racer or Shantae.

Dozens of games that you would normally consider unlikely to get printed are coming this year. The vast majority will launch for Nintendo Switch and/or PlayStation 4. There are also a few for PC and even one for PS Vita. But the biggest surprise, however, is two reprints for Game Boy Color. Take a look.