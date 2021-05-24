Limited Run is releasing physical editions of 2 Double Dragon games for Switch

Earlier Limited Run Games just announced that they are making May 28 the "Double Dragon Day", by delivering us 2 physical releases for 2 Double Dragon games.
These are Double Dragon IV and Double Dragon Neon. The former was released back in 2017 and the latter was brought to the modern platform via Switch in 2020.
According to Limited Run, both physical releases each have their own standard edition and collector's edition, and will be available in a four-week pre-order starting May 28 at 10 AM ET. The standard editions will be $29.99 USD. As to the special editions, Double Dragon IV is set at $69.99 and Neon is $84.99.
Here's what are included in the collector's editions:
Double Dragon IV Classic Edition for Switch
Double Dragon Neon
Besides these, a single-LP vinyl for Double Dragon IV will also be available for pre-order.
