Limited Run is releasing physical editions of 2 Double Dragon games for Switch

Earlier Limited Run Games just announced that they are making May 28 the "Double Dragon Day", by delivering us 2 physical releases for 2 Double Dragon games.

These are Double Dragon IV and Double Dragon Neon. The former was released back in 2017 and the latter was brought to the modern platform via Switch in 2020.

According to Limited Run, both physical releases each have their own standard edition and collector's edition, and will be available in a four-week pre-order starting May 28 at 10 AM ET. The standard editions will be $29.99 USD. As to the special editions, Double Dragon IV is set at $69.99 and Neon is $84.99.

Here's what are included in the collector's editions:

Double Dragon IV Classic Edition for Switch



Double Dragon IV base game for Switch



Billy and Jimmy keychains



Original soundtrack on a mini-CD, all in a retro cartridge case



18"x24" poster



Retro dust sleeve



Double Dragon Neon



Double Dragon Neon base game for Switch



Billy and Jimmy figures



Commemorative metal coin



Cassette soundtrack with cassette rewinder



Mini CD soundtrack in a retro cartridge case



Dragon kick soda can (empty)



Retro dust sleeve



Reversible 18"x24" poster



cards



Besides these, a single-LP vinyl for Double Dragon IV will also be available for pre-order.