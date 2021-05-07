Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Among Us

Limited Run is releasing a collector's edition for Among Us on PC

Pre-orders are set to go live on May 11.

Almost three years after its initial release, Among Us is receiving a physical edition on PC courtesy of Limited Run Games. This collector's edition of the game will cost $79.99 and pre-orders are set to go live May 11 and will run until June 27.

The clear highlight within this collector's edition is the giant red emergency button that emits sounds from the game. Other goodies included within the release are a disc containing concept artwork and developer interviews, a reversible poster, and a Blu-ray sized steelbook.

You can take a look at everything contained within the collector's edition below:

Among Us

