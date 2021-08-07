Limited Run is publishing two books that recount the history of the SNES and Virtual Boy

Limited Run Games has published a pair of books written by Jeremy Parish that look back at two of Nintendo's most standout consoles of the 1990s (one is focused on the SNES and the other on the Virtual Boy). Both of these books can be pre-ordered from August 10 and include screenshots and box snaps of some of each console's most beloved titles.

A collector's edition for each book is also being released. These retail for $69.99 and they are only available in very limited quantities. The Virtual Boy book collector's edition contains goodies such as a pair of 3D glasses, a metal cartridge, and a revisable poster. The SNES book also contains a reversible poster and a metal cartridge and it has a slipcover to place over the book.

You can take a look at the collector's editions for both books below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.