Limited Run Games will be making a presence at E3 2021

Limited Run Games has just announced that it will be joining the likes of Microsoft, Nintendo, and Ubisoft and making an appearance at this year's E3. The physical distributor's showcase is planned to take place on June 14 at 4pm ET.

We expect that we will see reveals of many upcoming physical releases during the showcase. During last year's event, Limited Run announced more than 30 physical releases.

In other related news, it appears that Limited Run will be releasing a physical version of Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, as the company shared the following tweet by Twitter user Wario64.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.