Limited Run Games is re-releasing two classic Game Boy games

One company that our wallets are never safe from is Limited Run Games. The distribution company is constantly releasing special editions for games that otherwise wouldn't see a physical release, and these often contain some pretty irresistible goodies.

Limited Run has just revealed that it is re-releasing two classic Game Boy games: StarHawk and Metal Masters return. If you weren't aware, StarHawk is a side-scrolling shooter that original launched in 1993, and Metal Masters return is a 2D beat 'em up that also released within the same year. Both games are priced at $34.99 and pre-orders are set to go live this Friday for a four week period.

You can take a look at the revamped packaging for both of these games below:

