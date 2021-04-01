LIVE

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Limited Run Games is releasing two physical versions of Star Wars: Republic Commando

Pre-orders are now open.

Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be releasing two physical editions of Star Wars: Republic Commando on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for the versions are now live and they are planned to launch on April 16, slightly after the game's digital launch.

Along with the standard copy, which is priced at $29.99, there's also a Collector's Edition at $99.99 that contains many additional goodies. Included within the collector's edition is a commemorative metal coin, a set of premium artcards, and a thermal detonator enamel pin.

You can take a look at both the standard copy and the Collector's Edition below:

Star Wars: Republic CommandoStar Wars: Republic Commando

