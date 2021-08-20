LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Quakecon Nordic
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Quake

Limited Run Games is releasing physical editions of the new enhanced version of Quake

Special Deluxe and Ultimate editions are also available.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Following the enhanced version of Quake's reveal last night, Limited Run Games has announced that it will be releasing physical editions of the game on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for these editions are set to go live on August 27 and they will close on September 26.

Along with a standard release, the game is also receiving special Deluxe and Ultimate editions. The Deluxe Edition retails for $79.99 and it includes a reversible poster, a metal Quake keychain, and a commemorative metal coin. The Ultimate Edition, on the other hand, costs $174.99 and it contains a Quake t-shirt, a rotating statue, and a metal shambler figure.

You can take a look at the Deluxe and Ultimate editions below:

Quake
Quake

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy