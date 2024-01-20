HQ

Limited Run Games has released a new trailer for Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked, which reveals that pre-orders for the game are now open until 3rd March.

The collection contains three Rocket Knight games that were released in the early 1990s: Rocket Knight Adventures, Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2, and Sparkster. Alongside the three games, the collection also includes a Boss Rush Mode, a rewind feature, and a Museum Mode, which features never-before-seen content.

Alongside two separate versions of the game (a Classic Edition and an Ultimate Edition), other items such as a Rocket Knight plush, a 3LP vinyl soundtrack, and a Rocket Knight skate deck are also available for purchase.

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked is planned to release sometime in 2024 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.