Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Limited Run Games expects to bring more than 25 game announcements on its E3 showcase

The showcase is scheduled for June 14.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Earlier this month we were just told that Limited Run Games will be making an appearance at E3 this June and having its showcase scheduled on June 14 at 4pm ET.

Today, the physical distributor has a bit more information for us. Via a post on Twitter, it has been confirmed that we can expect to see more than 25 physical game announcements during its showcase. This year, the electronic announcement event showcase video will be produced by the fellas at Mega 64, a team that is famous for making video game related short films and clips.

You'll be able to watch the livestream from Limited Run Game's Twitch channel.

Limited Run Games expects to bring more than 25 game announcements on its E3 showcase


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy