Limited Run Games are delivering a full range of Crazy Taxi products

As you probably know, Sega is working on a big comeback for several of its most classic brands, including Crazy Taxi, the wildly popular and wacky arcade game from the late 90s that went on to become one of the best-selling titles for the Dreamcast.

So far, we've only had very small glimpses of this project, but maybe we're getting closer to an announcement. One possible sign of that is that Limited Run Games has now presented a hefty collection of officially licensed Crazy Taxi products, which includes both clothing and gear (including Dreamcast trading cards).

However, everything is listed as "Coming Soon" with no other information. You can check out the range at this link, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that the sale kicks off at the same time the game is formally announced - perhaps in conjunction with Nintendo's Switch 2 event on April 2?