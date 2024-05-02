Limited Run Games accused of selling broken CD-R versions of classics at a premium price

HQ

Limited Run Games has become known for delivering physical editions of games that otherwise wouldn't have received such version, often both lavish and beautiful ones. But they are not without controversy of late, and last year an employee, Kara Lynne, was fired in high-profile circumstances following an online mob led by a trans activist gunning for Lynne due to her displaying hype for the then-unreleased Hogwarts Legacy on social media and for following right-leaning users on Twitter.

And now, they are again attracting attention in questionable ways. This time, Limited Run Games is reported to be selling burned CDs (CD-R) instead of pressed ones in some cases, without informing the public. Nevertheless, they charge full price for the games and call them "limited games release", where one can definitely question how limited burned CDs really are.

In this case, it's 3DO titles, and as other users have pointed out (on Reddit and elsewhere), in an alarming number of cases, these full-price games can't even be used in a 3DO, with users writing that they've also had problems with several releases in the past from Limited Run Games.

The company has not yet commented on the matter, which, however, risks blowing up into a storm as there are hot feelings on social media right now from buyers who feel really cheated.



