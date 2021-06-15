Limited Run announces 30 new physical releases at its E3 event

With major publishers like Capcom, Square Enix, and Ubisoft stepping up to show their latest titles at E3, it can be easy to overlook some of the more low-key events. Yesterday it was Limited Run's turn to wow us and they revealed 30 new physical releases that are arriving in the near future. Some of the highlights include the upcoming Axiom Verge 2, recent romance RPG Haven, and a special Collector's Edition of the retro-inspired Huntdown. You can place a pre-order for many of these releases here.

Another big announcement from the event is that the company is bringing the cult FMV 3DO game Plumbers Don't Wear Ties back from the grave. This will be available both physically and digitally and will be released for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC (PC is sadly digital only).

"Each LRG3 we look forward to revealing what we have in store for the future. We continue to partner with some of the best talent in the industry and this year is no different. We're very excited to announce 30 individual new physical products coming out through LimitedRunGames.com including a lineup of titles from Konami, Lucasfilm Games, and WayForward," said Douglas Bogart, Co-Founder Limited Run Games.

You can take a look at the full list below:

● Axiom Verge 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5)

● BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (Switch, PS4)

● Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (PS4)

● Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (Turbo Duo)

● Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch, PS4)

● DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle (Switch)

● DUSK (Switch, PS4)

● Ghoul Patrol (Switch, PS4, SNES)

● Going Under (Switch, PS4)

● Haven (Switch, PS4, PS5)

● Huntdown: Collector's Edition (Switch, PS4)

● One Step From Eden (Switch, PS4)

● Plumbers Don't Wear Ties (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

● République: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PlayStation VR)

● RetroMania Wrestling (Switch, PS4)

● River City Girls (PS5)

● River City Girls Zero (Switch)

● River City Girls 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5)

● RWBY: Grimm Eclipse (Switch)

● Shantae (PS4, PS5)

● Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut (PS5)

● Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (PS5)

● Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (PS5)

● Shantae and the Seven Sirens (PS5)

● SkateBIRD (Switch, PS4)

● Strife (Switch)

● SUPERHOT (Switch, PS4)

● The TakeOver (Switch, PS4)

● Zombies Ate My Neighbors (Switch, PS4, SNES, Genesis)