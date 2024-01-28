Limited edition Shovel Knight Joy-Cons are now available for pre-order

HQ

Yacht Club Games has announced two limited sets of Shovel Knight Joy-Cons that are available now to pre-order. There are 1,000 sets of these controllers and they can be pre-ordered for $165 until 29th February 2024. Pre-orders are planned to ship in either Q2 or Q3 2024 and they come with a few extra goodies such as an exclusive enamel pin.

As seen in the X post below, the Shovel Knight and King Knight Joy-Cons are coloured blue and yellow and the Plague Knight and Specter Knight Joy-Cons are red and green.

Those who pre-order both sets of Joy-Cons will receive an "extremely limited" Fish Head Shovel Knight Enamel Pin.

