Limited edition Pokémon x OREO packs are now available for pre-order

Oreo has revealed that it has teamed up with Pokémon to produce some limited edition biscuits sporting some of the franchise's most popular creatures. The biscuits feature the designs of 16 Pokémon including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle and they can now be can pre-ordered here and will be in retail stores starting from September 13.

Along with the biscuits, an art installation of a pixelated Pikachu constructed out of 3D replicas of Oreo cookies will be placed on LA's Venice Beach Boardwalk from September 7 to October 3. Oreo will be providing photos and updates on their social channels for anyone unable to make a visit.