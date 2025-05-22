Limited aid trucks enter Gaza amid ongoing strikes

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that Israel has permitted on Thursday a small convoy of trucks carrying flour, baby food, and medical supplies into Gaza for the first time in nearly three months, Palestinian officials said.

However, Palestinian aid groups say the deliveries fall far short, as many residents remain at risk of famine. Meanwhile, Israeli military strikes reportedly killed at least 35 Palestinians on Thursday, further crippling access to healthcare and humanitarian relief.