Limbo creator Play Dead's next game will be "set in a remote corner of the universe"

A job listing found on Limbo developer Play Dead's official website has revealed several clues relating to its upcoming project. According to the listing, the game is a "3rd-person science fiction adventure set in a remote corner of the universe." IGN has also pointed out that the Technical Director job description also states that the game will be a multi-platform release. In total, the studio is currently recruiting for 12 different roles and these cover a variety of disciplines including Senior 3D Artist, Gameplay Programmer, and Producer.

The part that caught our eye was the fact that the game would be in a third-person perspective. Both of the studio's previous projects (Limbo and Inside) have both been from a 2D perspective, with the gameplay taking rather a linear approach. A sci-fi setting is also something that we haven't seen the studio explore before, so it will likely be a project of many new first for the team.

Interestingly, several pieces of artwork have been shown for the new project and it appears to have the same eerie aesthetic as the studio's previous releases. You can check out some of the newly-released concept art below: