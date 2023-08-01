Limbo, Broforce Forever and more join Game Pass

HQ

Microsoft disappointed many out there when they removed Playdead's Limbo from Game Pass one year ago, but kind of made up for it by adding Inside a month later. That makes me wonder if this latest announcement is good or bad.

This month's first batch of Game Pass games have been announced, and one of the highlights is the return of Limbo. That's far from the only great game, however. Just look at this list:









A Short Hike on PC, consoles and Cloud on the 3rd of August



Broforce's Forever version on PC, consoles and Cloud on the 8th of August



Limbo on PC, consoles and Cloud on the 9th of August



Airborne Kingdom on PC, consoles and Cloud on the 10th of August



Everspace 2 on PC and Xbox Series on the 15th of August



Fortunately, Inside isn't on the list of games leaving the service on the 15th of August, but that list still includes some fantastic games:

