Limbo, Broforce Forever and more join Game Pass

Microsoft disappointed many out there when they removed Playdead's Limbo from Game Pass one year ago, but kind of made up for it by adding Inside a month later. That makes me wonder if this latest announcement is good or bad.
This month's first batch of Game Pass games have been announced, and one of the highlights is the return of Limbo. That's far from the only great game, however. Just look at this list:
Fortunately, Inside isn't on the list of games leaving the service on the 15th of August, but that list still includes some fantastic games: