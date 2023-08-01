Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Limbo, Broforce Forever and more join Game Pass

We're getting relaxing, spooky and intense the first half of August.

Microsoft disappointed many out there when they removed Playdead's Limbo from Game Pass one year ago, but kind of made up for it by adding Inside a month later. That makes me wonder if this latest announcement is good or bad.

This month's first batch of Game Pass games have been announced, and one of the highlights is the return of Limbo. That's far from the only great game, however. Just look at this list:



  • A Short Hike on PC, consoles and Cloud on the 3rd of August

  • Broforce's Forever version on PC, consoles and Cloud on the 8th of August

  • Limbo on PC, consoles and Cloud on the 9th of August

  • Airborne Kingdom on PC, consoles and Cloud on the 10th of August

  • Everspace 2 on PC and Xbox Series on the 15th of August

Fortunately, Inside isn't on the list of games leaving the service on the 15th of August, but that list still includes some fantastic games:

