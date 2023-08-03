Limbo, Broforce and Everspace 2 arrive on Xbox Game Pass

HQ

August has kicked off and with it comes a bunch of new titles for Xbox Game Pass. Already yesterday, subscribers could get their hands on the indie gem Celeste, and today you can also download A Short Hike if you are interested. In addition to this, Broforce Forever will be released on the 8th of August, followed by Limbo on the 9th and Airborne Kingdom on the 10th. As if this wasn't enough, everyone with a valid subscription will be able to play Everspace 2 when it launches on the service on the 15th, and Everspace 2 can be played via the cloud or console while the other titles mentioned above also work on PC.

Unfortunately, a quartet of games will also disappear from Xbox Game Pass this month, and below you can see the full list of adventures that will be removed after 15 August.

Death Stranding (PC)

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, console and PC)

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, console and PC)

Total War: Warhammer III (PC)