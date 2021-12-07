Limbo and Inside devs share a new image from their next game

Yours truly almost started to believe that we actually wouldn't have to wait six years for a new Playdead game when the Danish developers who made Limbo and Inside shared the first image from their third project back in 2017. Turns out, we'll almost certainly have to, as the team has only shared a handful more since then. Now I'm even more sure of it.

Because Playdead has posted a reminder on Twitter that the studio is still looking for more developers to work on what's simply called Game 3 right now. Many of the positions they want filled are quite significant, so don't expect this mysterious game to launch before Inside celebrates its sixth birthday on June 29. The good news is that the post also includes a new image of the game that makes it absolutely clear that we'll get to experience this one in more dimensions.