Lily-Rose Depp used a book on demonic sexual awakening to prepare for Nosferatu

Lily-Rose Depp's portrayal of Ellen Hutter in the upcoming Nosferatu remake has already captivated audiences with its intensity and emotional depth. In an interview with IndieWire, the actress revealed that a key part of her preparation involved immersing herself in occult material, specifically a book titled Péhor by Remy de Gourmont. This text, which explores themes of desire, corruption, and guilt, became Depp's personal guide as she worked to embody her character's torment. She referred to it almost like a "Bible," revisiting it throughout the shoot to stay mentally and emotionally in tune with the darker aspects of her role.

Directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu required Depp to explore some uncharted territory, particularly in portraying a character caught between desire and oppression under Count Orlok's sinister influence. Depp shared that her director provided a wealth of inspiration, including films and references that shaped her understanding of the character. However, the influence of Péhor was what allowed her to capture the physical and psychological intensity of Ellen's struggle. This included scenes where Depp's character experiences a strange mix of sensuality and suffering, brought on by Orlok's presence.

Interestingly, Depp also drew from her previous role in The Idol, where her character, Jocelyn, was similarly trapped in a demanding and complex emotional landscape. She confessed that despite the stark differences between Jocelyn and Ellen, the physicality and emotional depth required for both characters felt connected. Filming Nosferatu just two months after wrapping The Idol meant that some of that energy was still fresh within her.

With the film hitting theaters on December 25, fans are eagerly anticipating how Depp's deep preparation will translate onto the big screen. Could this dark, psychological approach to her character be the key to Nosferatu's success?