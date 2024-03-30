Lily James set to star in a film chronicling the creation of Bumble

HQ

It seems like 20th Century Studios and production company Ethea Entertainment want more people to know how the online dating site Bumble came to fruition. The pair have greenlit and backed a project that looks to chronicle this story, with Lily James attached to play the role of founder and former CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.

The film is said to be entering production this year, with James attached as a producer too. There is no official word on when it will arrive just yet, but Deadline does state that the movie seems to be planned for a 2025 arrival, and no doubt on Disney+ sometime after that too, considering Disney owns 20th Century Studios.

As per the rest of the cast of this film, and likewise any plot details, this all remains under wraps currently.