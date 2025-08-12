Lily James redefines the dating scene... twice, in Swiped

In the present day, online dating is incredibly common and well-known, but it wasn't always that way. This is what the upcoming Swiped will look to explore, as it dramatised the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the woman who co-founded Tinder and then proceeded to also found, and continue to run, Bumble.

Starring Lily James in the leading role of Wolfe Herd, Swiped sees how Wolfe Herd helped make Tinder a global sensation and then sees how she realises she has created a monster, one that can only be battled with a rival that is safer for women, namely Bumble. From here, we get to see the rise of Bumble and its continued conflicts with Tinder.

Swiped will be premiering on Disney+/Hulu as soon as September 19, and as for some of the other stars that it features, Dan Stevens is part of the cast, where thankfully he once again plays a character with a quirky accent.

Check out the trailer for Swiped below to see if this should be on your watchlist.