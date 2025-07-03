Lily James and Riz Ahmed take on corporate corruption in Relay

If you're searching for an action flick this August, production company Bleecker Street may just have the ticket. Known as Relay, this film explores corporate corruption and what happens when a massive company wants to shut up a whistleblower. With their full weight and threats being levied at a person, this movie shows how a company looks to protect those at risk by putting them in touch with personnel designed to protect folk who cannot protect themselves.

Starring Lily James as the client and Riz Ahmed as the protector, Relay also features Sam Worthington, seemingly in the role of a corporate enforcer looking to shut up James' whistleblower.

Relay is being directed by David Mackenzie and written by Justin Piasecki, and it will be coming to cinemas as soon as this August. Check out the trailer and the synopsis below.

"A broker of lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten them breaks his own rules when a new client seeks his protection to stay alive."