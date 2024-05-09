Lily Gladstone and Apple TV+ team back up for Fancy Dance

Apple seems to have found a real star in the Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, and they clearly know this as the tech giant's production company has tapped Gladstone to lead the cast of its upcoming drama Fancy Dance.

The movie is directed by Reservation Dogs' Erica Tremblay, and it will be coming to Apple TV+, seemingly not theatrical as we saw with Killers, on June 28, and with this in mind we have a trailer and the full synopsis of the film to check out.

"Since her sister's disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki's grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki's mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system."

Needless to say, this seems like it could be another very heavy film, but judging by her performance in Killers it definitely seems like something Gladstone is more than capable of offering. Check out the trailer below.