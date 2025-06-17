Lilo & Stitch's shaved ice man actor has passed away at 57 years old

HQ

If you've been to the cinema recently to watch the popular live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, you will be familiar with the performance of Hawaiian actor David Heklili Kenui Bell, who appeared in the movie as the live-action version of the ice cream man who drops his shaved ice (it's ice cream in the animated original) through the sheer awe of seeing Jumba and Pleakley through an alien portal. The reason we bring this up is because Bell has sadly passed away.

This was confirmed in a Facebook post by his sister Jalene Kanani Bell, who noted that he was 57 years old when he died. She leaves a lovely tribute to her brother:

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father. I've been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father's Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives."

The full message delves into Bell's life and how he most recently treated his family to a front-row seat premiere night screening to Lilo & Stitch, where afterwards he celebrated with shaved ice.

To round out his filmography, Bell will posthumously appear in The Wrecking Crew, an action flick led by Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.