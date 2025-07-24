Lilo & Stitch's original director could return for Disney's sequel

HQ

One of the original directors and writers for Lilo & Stitch might be heading back to Disney. Chris Sanders, the co-director and co-writer on the 2002 animated feature, is being eyed to write Disney's live-action sequel to the reboot it made earlier this year.

Lilo & Stitch's live-action version did so well at the box office Disney leapt at the chance to give it a sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal in question only calls for Sanders to write Lilo & Stitch 2 and not direct it.

After directing The Wild Robot at DreamWorks, Sanders is also working on a sequel for that project, too. It's worth noting Sanders also voiced Stitch in both versions, so he's never really been too far away from Stitch.

As the script hasn't yet been written, we're unsure whether the plot of Lilo & Stitch 2 will follow the animated sequel's story or whether it'll give us something else entirely.