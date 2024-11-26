Lilo & Stitch's first teaser makes us excited for the upcoming live-action flick

HQ

While fans have been less enthusiastic about Disney's recent live-action remakes of many of its animated projects, the Lilo & Stitch live-action alternative does seem to be landing in a more positive manner so far.

It seems to be cautious optimism and while many of the comments relating to the teaser trailer for the film on Disney's YouTube channel have stated that Stitch looks great and that fans love how the iconic alien is trashing a sand castle replica of the famed Disney castle, people are still holding their breath until they see what Jumba and Pleakly and Gantu and the other alien creatures actually look like.

Yet, so far, this short teaser presents a rather compelling looking remake of one of Disney's less high-profile but still beloved animated projects. We'll no doubt get a full trailer in the coming months, as it's less than six months until the film premieres globally on May 23, 2025.