Lilo & Stitch will land on Disney+ in early September

HQ

So far this year, there has only been one western billion dollar earner at the box office. As expected it's come from Disney, but not from its Marvel Studios division surprisingly. Rather, it was the live-action Lilo & Stitch film that has been the biggest ticket sales driver of the year, with the movie just getting over the line and hitting the impressive milestone.

Disney seems to be content with this box office performance as now the entertainment giant has revealed when Lilo & Stitch will be making its arrival on Disney+. The streaming debut date for the film is locked in, with this set for September 3, 2025.

Yep, in less than a month, we can expect to watch the popular and well-received film as part of our Disney+ subscription, begging the question as to where on earth Thunderbolts* has gone, as that movie opened in cinemas around three weeks before Lilo & Stitch...