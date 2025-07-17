HQ

Things are looking bright for Disney, which can now boast four films that have broken the billion-dollar barrier over the past year. Moana 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, and now the live-action adaptation of the beloved Lilo & Stitch.

So what's behind this box office triumph? Analysts point to several factors, most notably Disney's strategic focus on theatrical releases instead of Disney+, massive marketing campaigns including a Super Bowl spot, and a well-coordinated merchandise push in retail. One Disney executive commented on the film's success, saying:

"We knew there was a lot of love for Lilo & Stitch with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we're proud of how this new film has connected with people."

A sequel has already been confirmed, and it certainly looks like the future of Lilo & Stitch is as bright as a Hawaiian sunrise.