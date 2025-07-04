English
Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch Crushes Minecraft - Remake Races Toward $1 Billion at the Box Office

With nearly a billion dollars in ticket sales and a sequel already in the works, it's clear the blue alien still has plenty of fans

Disney's remake of Lilo & Stitch has climbed past A Minecraft Movie on the global box office charts and is now, with approximately $957 million in ticket sales, the second highest-grossing film of the year. And despite only six weeks having passed since its premiere, a sequel has already been confirmed.

Back during Memorial Day weekend, Lilo & Stitch broke records with a $182 million opening. But despite its box office success, critical reception has been mixed—some calling it a soulless cash-in on nostalgia. At the same time, the film has been praised for its meticulous CGI and strong performances from the cast.

It's clear that families are loving it—even if critics aren't entirely sold, and Lilo & Stitch continues to top the box office and remains a summer favorite.

Have you seen Lilo & Stitch yet?

Lilo & Stitch

