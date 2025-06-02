Lilo & Stitch continues to dominate the box office as Mission: Impossible and Karate Kid struggle to keep up

HQ

Another weekend comes to a close, and with it we get to see which movies people have been flocking to see. Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch continues to attract cinemagoers, as it has now soared past the $600 million point.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning continued in 2nd place, with a grand total of $353 million at the time of writing. With an estimated budget of $300-$400 million, though, we're going to need to see some big swings to break even.

The debuting Karate Kid: Legends may have got slightly lost in the shuffle this weekend. Predictions had it earning around $35 million in the US market alone, but the film then brought home $21 million in the US and $26 million worldwide. Deadline believes that this is largely due to the Cobra Kai era. Karate Kid fans believe they can get their movies and shows at home, and so might not feel the need to go to the cinema to see the latest movie.